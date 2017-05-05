  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco's Singapore arm to sell shipyard business to CSHI
News:Asia

Cosco's Singapore arm to sell shipyard business to CSHI

Cosco&#039;s Singapore arm to sell shipyard business to CSHI

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore), formerly Cosco Corp, is selling its shipyard stakes to Cosco Shipping Heavy Industries (CHSI).

In the continued of the merged Cosco and China Shipping, the Singapore-listed company is selling its 51% stake in Cosco Shipyard Group, 50% stake in Cosco (Nantong) Shipyard, and 39.1% holding Cosco (Dalian) Shipyard for RMB1.47bn (SGD297.1m) to CSHI.

The loss making shipyard business stakes, made up the vast majority of revenues for Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) accounting for SGD392.6m ($279.3m) of its total first quarter revenues of SGD401.8m. Dry bulk shipping and other businesses accounted for the remaining SGD9.2m in revenues in Q1 2017.

“China Cosco Shipping is restructuring its shipyard businesses to centralize operations and management,” said Gu Jing Song, vice chairman and president of Cosco Shipping International (Singapore).”

“The proposed disposal will enable the company to exit from a loss-making business and create cash for investment in potential future new businesses, substantially reduce the company’s debt and improve the company’s financial position.”

The company said future projects could include mergers and acquisitions.

Posted 05 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaDry CargoShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top