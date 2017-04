China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping) and compatriot electronics manufacturer Hisense Co have inked a strategic cooperation on Tuesday.

The comprehensive long term cooperation is expected to tap of the respective group’s competitive strengths for collaboration in the areas of transportation and logistics.

Cosco Shipping was formed from the merger of China Cosco Group and China Shipping Group, while state-owned Hisense is a multinational electronics manufacturer with several manufacturing facilities outside of China, namely in Hungary, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, France and Mexico.