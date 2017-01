Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) has announced an intention to purchase a secondhand LPG carrier priced at RMB36.16m ($5.21m).

Shanghai and Hong Kong-listed CSET said the vessel acquisition bid will be made via its subsidiary Shenzhen Cosco LPG Shipping.

The LPG carrier is the China-flagged, 2011-built Hua Nan 3 of 3,218-dwt in capacity and classed by China Classification Society (CCS).

CSET is the LNG and oil tankers operating arm of China Cosco Shipping Corporation (Cosco Shipping), and formerly known as China Shipping Development Co (CSDC).