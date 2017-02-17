  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Shipping establishes logistics investment fund
News:Asia

Cosco Shipping establishes logistics investment fund

Cosco Shipping establishes logistics investment fund

China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping) has set up a logistics investment fund, backed by the provincial government, to raise around RMB6bn ($874.2m) for investments in areas including cold chain logistics, logistics infrastructure, industrial parks, and e-commerce.

The fund will be parked under a new set up named Cosco Shipping Logistics, wholly-owned by Cosco Shipping. Cosco Shipping Logistics will in turn collaborate with Cosco Shipping Development on utilising the fund.

Cosco Shipping Development is the integrated financial services provider for the shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping.

The Henan provincial government has supported the initiative, saying the logistics development would help with China’s One Belt One Road economic development framework.

The involvement in the logistics fund is expected to benefit the Cosco group in developing its strategic investments and generating investment returns, according to a Cosco Shipping Development announcement.

Posted 17 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaFinance & InsurancePort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top