Cosco Shipping Ports July container volumes up 17% to 7.7m teu

Cosco Shipping Ports (CSP) posted strong growth across the board in July, with volumes rising 17% to 7.7m teu from 6.5m teu in the previous corresponding period.

As in previous months this year, growth was led by the overseas operations, which saw throughput rise 40% to 1.6m teu from 1.1m teu previously.

Also remarkable was the strong recovery in the Pearl River Delta region where throughput rebounded 19% to 2.5m teu from 2.1m teu in July 2016. Segment stalwart Yantian International Container Terminals saw volumes rise 16% to 1.2m teu, while even the previously struggling Hong Kong terminals saw double-digit percentage rises in throughput.

The main Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Rim regions also saw growth, with throughput rising 9% and 6% to 1.7m teu and 1.4m teu respectively. While still at a much slower pace of growth than the other regions, the July figures for these two key segments are an improvement over previous months.

The newest segments, the Southeast coast and Southwest coast saw gains of 14% and 25% respectively. However these are still in the ramp up phase and growth is from a low base and patchy.

On the Southeast coast, while throughput rose to 434,100 teu from 381,700 teu previously, most of this came from Xiamen Ocean Gate Container Terminal and Jinjiang Pacific Ports, which rose 73% and 60% respectively. Other terminals in the cluster such as Quanzhou Pacific Container Terminal and Kao Ming Container Terminal, CSP's sole container terminal in Taiwan, actually saw volumes shrink by 7% and 10% respectively.

Meanwhile the Southwest coast cluster consists solely of Guangxi Qinzhou International Container Terminal, which saw volumes rise from just 90,100 teu to 112,600 teu.