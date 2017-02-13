  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Shipping Ports raises stake in Qingdao port group
News:Asia

Cosco Shipping Ports raises stake in Qingdao port group

Cosco Shipping Ports raises stake in Qingdao port group

China-focussed Hong Kong-listed ports operator China Shipping Ports (CSP) has agreed to take a bigger stake in Qingdao Port International, the main operator at Port of Qingdao, through a combination of cash and a share swap, the company said in a stock market announcement.

Through its Shanghai China Shipping Terminal Development unit, CSP is buying an additional 16.8% stake in QPI for RMB5.8bn ($841.9m), adding to its current 2.0% stake. Of this RMB3.2bn will be paid for with the divestment of its 20% stake in Qingdao Qianwan Container Terminal and the remaining RMB2.6bn will be paid for in cash.

The two companies also agreed to further deepen their cooperation towards developing the Port of Qingdao into an international shipping hub in northeast Asia, co-invest in overseas terminals including at the Khalifa Port Container Terminal II project in Abu Dhabi as well as the setting up of terminal project management companies to cooperate in the management and operation of projects in China and overseas.

Posted 13 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top