  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Shipping sets up Cosco Shipping Captive Insurance
News:Asia

Cosco Shipping sets up Cosco Shipping Captive Insurance

Cosco Shipping sets up Cosco Shipping Captive Insurance

China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping) has set up a new insurance unit named Cosco Shipping Captive Insurance Co in Shanghai.

Wan Min, general manager of Cosco Shipping, said the launch of the captive insurance unit is in line with the group’s ‘6+1’ industrial cluster, namely shipping, logistics, finance, equipment manufacturing, shipping services, real estate industry, plus ‘Internet Plus’ innovative business.

Wan added that Cosco Shipping Captive Insurance will be an important unit of the group for the expansion and development of financial services.

Cosco Shipping Captive Insurance will be the first shipping captive insurance company in China, dedicated to providing various insurance services for all the affiliates of Cosco Shipping.

The establishment of Cosco Shipping’s captive insurer was approved by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission in December 2016.

Posted 20 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top