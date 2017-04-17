Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers posts spike in Q1 profit

Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers has posted a sharp increase in unaudited net profit for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017 due mainly to high returns from equity investments.

Profit for the first three months was recorded at RMB11.06m ($1.61m), an astronomical spike of 1,104% compared to the gain of RMB918,400 in the same period of 2016.

Shanghai-listed Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers attributed the surge in profit to strong returns from equity investments and an improved shipping operating environment, according to the company’s brief unaudited financial statement.

Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers, subsidiary of China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping), operates a fleet of more than 150 ships including heavylifts, semi-submersibles, ro-ros and ice-class vessels.