Cosco Shipping strikes collaborative pact with real estate developer

China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping) has entered into a strategic partnership with China’s real estate developer Greenland Holdings Corp over assets investment and logstics development.

The comprehensive collaborative deal between the two state-owned enterprises was signed last Friday in Shanghai, China.

The key highlights of the strategic partnership include setting up a fund to invest in ports and terminals worldwide, acquiring land to develop logistics and warehouse facilities, and cooperating in the transportation and distribution of goods.

Last week, Cosco Shipping also inked a strategic cooperation with China Baowu Steel Group to further develop businesses in the areas including shipping, logistics and shipbuilding.