  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Shipping strikes collaborative pact with real estate developer
News:Asia

Cosco Shipping strikes collaborative pact with real estate developer

Cosco Shipping strikes collaborative pact with real estate developer

China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping) has entered into a strategic partnership with China’s real estate developer Greenland Holdings Corp over assets investment and logstics development.

The comprehensive collaborative deal between the two state-owned enterprises was signed last Friday in Shanghai, China.

The key highlights of the strategic partnership include setting up a fund to invest in ports and terminals worldwide, acquiring land to develop logistics and warehouse facilities, and cooperating in the transportation and distribution of goods.

Last week, Cosco Shipping also inked a strategic cooperation with China Baowu Steel Group to further develop businesses in the areas including shipping, logistics and shipbuilding.

Posted 13 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaFinance & InsurancePort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top