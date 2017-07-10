Cosco Shipping to acquire OOIL for $6.3bn

China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping) has offered to acquire Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) at a price of $6.3bn, confirming earlier rumours of the takeover deal that has been circulated since January this year.

The cash offer made by China’s largest state-owned shipping conglomerate will see it assume 90.1% in Hong Kong-listed OOIL, which owns the container line Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

Port operator Shanghai Port International Group (SIPG) will take the remaining 9.9% stake in OOIL.

The offer of HKD78.67 for each OOIL share was made in respect of the total of 429,950,088 OOIL shares representing 68.7% of its issued share capital.

The offer price for each share represented a premium of approximately 55.2% over OOIL’s average closing price of HKD50.69 as quoted on the stock exchange for the 30 trading days immediately prior to the last trading date.

The joint offerors, Cosco Shipping and SIPG, said they intend to maintain the listing of OOIL shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but added that there is a possibility that the public will hold less than 25% of OOIL shares upon closing of ther offer.

“Cosco Shipping Holdings believes this acquisition will enable both Cosco Shipping Lines and OOIL to realise synergies, enhance profitability and achieve sustainable growth in the long term,” said a joint statement from Cosco Shipping’s Shanghai and Hong Kong-listed Cosco Shipping Holdings and from OOIL.

“Upon completion of the offer, the combined Cosco Shipping Lines and OOIL will become one of the world’s leading container shipping companies with more than 400 vessels and capacity exceeding 2.9m teu including orderbook.

“In addition to this increase in scale, both parties will benefit from access to a combined and complementary global sales network and customer base, shipping network optimisation, as well as advanced IT systems, to further drive synergies and operational efficiency.”

The joint statement added that the offerors shall retain the existing compensation and benefit system at OOIL and not terminate any employee at OOIL for at least 24 months after the offer closing date.

Family-owned OOIL had repeatedly denied reports of Cosco Shipping’s takeover, with analyst Alphaliner weighing in just last week saying that the acquisition deal is ‘far from certain’.

Shares trading for Cosco Shipping Holdings had been halted since 17 May, with the Chinese group saying it was planning for certain material matters that constitute material asset restructuring.