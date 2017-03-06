  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Shipping to close three offshore shipyards
News:Asia

Cosco Shipping to close three offshore shipyards

Cosco Shipping to close three offshore shipyards

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (CSHI) plans to close three of its five offshore shipyards.

Liang Yanfeng, the general manager of CSHI said that it would be closing down three yards in Nantong, Zhoushan and Dongguan by 2020, China Daily reported. Two other offshore yards Qidong and Dalian would remain open with the capability to build high-end units such as ice-class vessels and drilling platforms.

The shipyard group will also be cutting its offshore product range by half from 18 to nine by 2020.

The shipbuilding group has been hit by overcapacity, and order cancellations and delivery delays from owners.

"In addition, declining international oil and shipbuilding prices, growing material and labor costs have all become factors to squeeze shipyards' earning ability globally,” Liang said.

Posted 06 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Why SCHOTTEL exhibit at Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East!

"Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East remains our key event to attend in the region. It showcases the core market segments in which we operate and with face to face relationships with our clients at the heart of what we do, SCHOTTEL is proud to regularly attend and support this event." Andy Bull, Managing Director, SCHOTTEL, Germany Schottel Logo
                                       CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE                                  

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top