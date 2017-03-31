  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Shipping turns in $1.4bn 2016 loss
News:Asia

Cosco Shipping turns in $1.4bn 2016 loss

Cosco Shipping turns in $1.4bn 2016 loss

Cosco Shipping Holdings, the container arm of the giant group formed from the merger of the Cosco and China Shipping groups, has reported a 27% rise in revenue for 2016 to RMB69.83bn ($10.12bn) from RMB55.15bn in the previous corresponding period, according to a stock market announcement.

In line with the general malaise in the liner shipping market, the company however plunged to a RMB9.91bn loss from net profit of RMB469.3m in 2015.

In 2016, revenues from container shipping and related business rose 28% to RMB66.57bn up 28%.

The container shipping arm, Cosco Shipping Container Lines, with its expanded capacity, saw container shipping volume rise 54% to 16.9m teu.

The rate per teu from international routes however fell 12% to RMB4,141 per teu. Domestic trades did slightly better, with rates rising 3% toRMB1,581 per teu. Cosco added that its restructuring has brought about greater efficiencies of scale and cost synergies resulting in a 7% reduction in shipping cost per teu year-on-year.

Meanwhile revenues generated from the terminal and related businesses rose 8% to RMB3.76bn

Looking ahead, Cosco said that with many changes in the industry and an uncertain demand outlook "the overall operation in the industry will be focused on enhancing customer service quality and improving service products to make competition more reasonable".

Posted 31 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions

Download: The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017 whitepaper now.

Published in AsiaContainersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top