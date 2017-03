Cosco (Qidong) Offshore has won a contract to build one offshore heavy lift vessel with crane capacity of 3,000 tonnes for an European buyer.

The newbuild vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Cosco Qidong and the buyer have agreed to keep the contract price confidential.” said Cosco Corporation (Singapore), majority owner of Cosco Shipyard Group which controls Cosco (Qidong) Offshore.