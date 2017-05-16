Cosco shipyard inks deal to build FSRU

The Qidong shipyard, subsidiary of Cosco Shipyard Group, said the newbuilding price will be kept confidential.
China’s Cosco (Qidong) Shipyard has entered into a contract with a European buyer to build one floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) module.
The Qidong shipyard, subsidiary of Cosco Shipyard Group, said the newbuilding price will be kept confidential.
The module is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2018.
Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime
