Better performance in its marine transport division helped Courage Marine to narrow its losses in the first half but most of the gains came mainly from one-off items in its property investments arm.

It said in a stock market announcement that revenue from the marine transportation segment plunged by almost half to $$845,000 from $1.7m previously but losses also significantly narrowed to $197,000 as Courage Marine switched to mainly time charters for its two vessels from February.

Based on current time charter contracts Courage Marine expects to see a utilisation rate of 90% for the rest of the year. It however warned that the market outlook remains challenging with a volatile BDI.