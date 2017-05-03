Courage Marine may abort vessel sale to maintain Hong Kong listing

Courage Marine may terminate a vessel sale agreement with a buyer as the deal may jeopardise the company’s listing and shares trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE).

Hong Kong-listed Courage Marine had inked an agreement with the buyer Universal Ship Investment Corp in February 2017 on the sale of the 57,000-dwt bulk carrier Zorina at a price of $7.35m.

The HKSE subsequently informed the company that it “would not have a sufficient level of operations or assets of sufficient value to warrant a continued listing of the shares of the company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (…) and would result in a trading suspension of the shares” if the vessel disposal deal is to proceed.

In response, Courage Marine is now in talks with the buyer to look into other alternatives including a possible termination of the transaction.

At present, the dry bulk shipowner is left with two 57,000-dwt ships – Zorina and Heroic.