Crane collapse at Samsung yard kills five

A crane collapse accident at a Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) yard in Geoje has resulted in five killed and several others injured, reports said.

The accident occurred when a 32-tonne crane fell while modules for the Martin Linge topsides are being built for France’s oil firm Total, according to both Total and SHI.

“We know that a crane fell down on the wellbay module for the Martin Linge platform. The cause of the accident is still unknown,” said Leif Harald Halvorsen, communication manager at Total E&P Norge, part of the Total group.

All work at the Samsung yard is stopped and the local authorities have started investigations.

While Total E&P Norge said in an update it cannot verify on the number killed or injured, the local media Yonhap cited authorities as saying that five were killed and around 20 were injured.

The yard in South Korea’s Geoje is constructing the platform for Total’s Martin Linge field off Norway. The platform is scheduled to assist in oil and gas production in the North Sea in 2018.

Posted 02 May 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

