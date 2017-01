Shanghai-listed China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC) has alerted investors to a full year 2016 profit as opposed to the heavy loss recorded in 2015.

The state-owned shipbuilder announced to the stock exchange that it has projected a profit of RMB500m ($72m) to RMB700m for 2016, as against the deficit of RMB2.62bn for 2015.

CSIC said that amid strong headwinds in the shipping market last year, the group had managed the challenges through cost cutting measures, streamlining operations and raising competitiveness on the global stage.