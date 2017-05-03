CSIC secures $1.64bn credit facilities from China Everbright Bank

China Everbright Bank said the credit facilities would be available to 23 subsidiaries of the state-owned shipbuilder. The validity period for the credit facilities was not specified.

The agreement entered into directly between CSIC and China Everbright Bank meant that no second-tier credit approvals are not necessary for loan disbursement from any of the bank branches to the CSIC subsidiaries, according to the bank.

“Such a level of agreement raises efficiency and highlights the important role that head offices can play,” China Everbright Bank stated.