  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • CSIC secures $1.64bn credit facilities from China Everbright Bank
News:Asia

CSIC secures $1.64bn credit facilities from China Everbright Bank

CSIC secures $1.64bn credit facilities from China Everbright Bank

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC) has secured RMB11.3bn ($1.64bn) worth of credit facilities from compatriot China Everbright Bank.

China Everbright Bank said the credit facilities would be available to 23 subsidiaries of the state-owned shipbuilder. The validity period for the credit facilities was not specified.

The agreement entered into directly between CSIC and China Everbright Bank meant that no second-tier credit approvals are not necessary for loan disbursement from any of the bank branches to the CSIC subsidiaries, according to the bank.

“Such a level of agreement raises efficiency and highlights the important role that head offices can play,” China Everbright Bank stated.

Posted 03 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top