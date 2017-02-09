  • Home >
CSSC Huangpu Wenchong gets $1.7m in state grant

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company has received a government grant of RMB11.58m ($1.69m) from its ultimate parent China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC).

Huangpu Wenchong is wholly-owned by CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Comec), which in turn is a subsidiary of CSSC, following the completion of an internal restructuring.

Comec said the grant will be included in its non-operating income for 2017 and will not affect the profit or loss of the company for 2016.

The government grant came on the back of a protracted downturn in the global shipbuilding industry, with China hit particularly hard as new shipbuilding orders shrank amid reduced newbuilding prices and higher labour and material costs.

Posted 09 February 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

