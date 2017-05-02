CSSC sinks into the red for Q1

  • Home >
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has reported a loss for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017 due to the protracted downturn of the shipbuilding industry.

The state-owned shipbuilder saw its first quarter results sank into the red with a net loss of RMB71.94m ($10.43m) as against the profit of RMB115.72m in the previous corresponding period.

The group suffered a first quarter operating loss of RMB142.41m as against the operating income of RMB105.52m in the year-ago period.

The quarterly revenue went down by 29.8% year-on-year to RMB4.11bn, as the shipbuilding business was hit by customers deferring deliveries of newbuildings and cancellation of orders, according to CSSC.

The group further forecast a loss for the first half of this year due to the sluggish market conditions and tight cash flow.

