  • CSSC, Wartsila set up new electrical and automation joint venture
News:Asia

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Wartsila have penned an agreement to establish a joint venture firm to focus on the growing Chinese electrical and automation (E&A) market, especially for high-tech ship applications.

The joint venture firm, named as CSSC Wartsila Electrical & Automation (CWE&A), is expected to be fully operational before the middle of 2017.

“Vessels are becoming more complex, with E&A solutions being increasingly important, and as digitalisation enters the marine industry CWE&A will be well positioned to meet the needs of its customers in this field,” said Jaakko Eskola, ceo of Wartsila.

China is a growing market within the high-tech ships segment, and Chinese yards are increasingly active in newbuild projects for high-tech and high-added value ships, Wartsila noted.

The new company CWE&A will supply China-based customers with Wartsila electrical and automation systems and equipment for these ships.

Wu Qiang, president of CSSC, commented: “Wartsila’s state-of-the-art technologies and our strong market position in China form the foundation for being able to give our customers the best possible service with advanced E&A solutions.”

The latest partnership between CSSC and Wartsila closely followed an earlier pact made in December 2016 between the two groups over manufacturing license agreement on ballast water management systems.

Posted 07 March 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

