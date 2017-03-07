CSSC, Wartsila set up new electrical and automation joint venture

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Wartsila have penned an agreement to establish a joint venture firm to focus on the growing Chinese electrical and automation (E&A) market, especially for high-tech ship applications.

The joint venture firm, named as CSSC Wartsila Electrical & Automation (CWE&A), is expected to be fully operational before the middle of 2017.

“Vessels are becoming more complex, with E&A solutions being increasingly important, and as digitalisation enters the marine industry CWE&A will be well positioned to meet the needs of its customers in this field,” said Jaakko Eskola, ceo of Wartsila.

China is a growing market within the high-tech ships segment, and Chinese yards are increasingly active in newbuild projects for high-tech and high-added value ships, Wartsila noted.

The new company CWE&A will supply China-based customers with Wartsila electrical and automation systems and equipment for these ships.

Wu Qiang, president of CSSC, commented: “Wartsila’s state-of-the-art technologies and our strong market position in China form the foundation for being able to give our customers the best possible service with advanced E&A solutions.”

The latest partnership between CSSC and Wartsila closely followed an earlier pact made in December 2016 between the two groups over manufacturing license agreement on ballast water management systems.