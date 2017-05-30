Deltamarin lands ice-class boxships design deal in China

Deltamarin, ship design and offshore engineering group, has announced that three container vessels ordered by Eimskip and Royal Arctic Line for construction in China will be based on the group’s design.

The three ships will be built at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard, with which Deltamarin (China) Co has signed the ship design contract.

Iceland’s Eimskip and Greenland’s Royal Arctic Line ordered the ice-class 2,150 teu newbuildings at the Chinese shipyard in January this year, with deliveries scheduled in 2019.

Deltamarin said it has earlier developed the vessel concept for the two shipowners to fit their trading routes in harsh weather conditions, with the ships designed to comply with IMO Polar Code and the NOx Tier III requirements. The ships will also have built-in scrubbers to minimise sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions.

Deltamarin added that the vessels will consume less fuel per container unit, hence the operating costs will be lower than in existing vessels.

“The design is based on Deltamarin’s extensive development work for a new generation of energy-efficient and operationally optimised 1,000-3,000 teu container vessels intended for feeder service,” said Markku Miinala, director, sales and marketing at Deltamarin.

The work will be carried out at Deltamarin’s Shanghai office in China over an estimated period of eight months.