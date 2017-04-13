Do you believe the best days of the independent shipowner are over?

Will the challenges which have affected shipping in recent years and today’s pressure points on the industry have implications for its structure in the future? This question will be at the centre of a Parliamentary-style Debate to be held at the Sea Asia conference in Singapore on 26 April.

The motion for the inaugural Sea Asia Debate will be: ‘This House believes that the best days of the private independent shipowner are over’.

The Sea Asia conference room will be transformed on the morning of the second day, into a debating chamber, with three speakers for the motion and three more speaking against, followed by a floor debate, a summing up by each side and concluding with a vote.

Speakers for the motion are Kenneth Hvid, president and ceo of Teekay Corporation, Michael Parker, global head of shipping, Logistics and Offshore Industries, Citigroup and Mikael Skov, ceo of Hafnia Tankers.

The three speakers against the motion are Randy Chen, vice chairman, Wan Hai Lines, Filippos Lemos, president of N.S.Lemos & Company Ltd and Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, president of Bimco and chairman of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs.

The chairman of the debate will be Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group and the Singapore Maritime Foundation.

Seatrade has staged a number of such debates in its conferences over the years, and each one has generated intense discussion, both from the podium and from the floor. Delegates will have their opportunity to express their views in the floor debate as well as cast their vote on the motion.

The first Seatrade debate, held in London in 1984 was on the motion: ‘This House believes the Shipping Industry has not learned the lessons from the mistakes of over-ordering tankers in the seventies, and is about to repeat them with dry cargo vessels in the eighties.’ The motion was defeated by a narrow majority.

For more details on the Sea Asia Parliamentary Debate and how to register please visit http://www.sea-asia.com/Conference/2017-Conference-Programme