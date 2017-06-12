  • Home >
  • Double joy for AET
Double joy for AET

MISC tanker arm AET named a pair of LR2 product tanker newbuilds for long term charter to Total, at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) last week.

The 114,000 dwt Singapore-flagged Eagle Lyon and the French-flagged Eagle Le Harve were blessed by Godmother Helle Kristoffersen, senior vice-president, strategy and corporate affairs, gas renewables and power division for Total. 

Both vessels qualify for the Green Passport and are fitted with modern energy-efficient engines, auxiliary equipment with advanced power management systems, along with the latest hull, tank and ballast epoxy coatings.

“These impressive vessels are the result of the successful collaboration between Total, AET and HHI, and a shared ambition to develop ships that can serve the needs of our global business reliably and safely,” said Kristoffersen.

“It is an honour to be here today as Godmother to these sister vessels, and I have every confidence that Eagle Le Havre and Eagle Lyon will serve us well throughout their charter with Total.”

Posted 12 June 2017

