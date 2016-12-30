  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • DP World increases stake in Pusan container terminal
News:Asia

DP World increases stake in Pusan container terminal

DP World increases stake in Pusan container terminal

DP World has acquired an additional 23.94% stake in Pusan Newport Company Limited (PNC) in South Korea from Samsung Corporation & Subsidiaries.

The newest investment has raised DP World’s stake in PNC to 66.03%.

PNC is the largest terminal in the Busan port with 5.25m teu capacity, handling 34% of the new port volumes. The New Port of Busan began operations in 2006, and operates 23 container berths.

“We are delighted to announce the increase of our stake in Pusan Newport Company Limited, which is the largest terminal in the port of Busan and a major gateway hub of Northeast Asia. We expect the port of Busan to remain an important part of our global network and this investment further underlines our commitment to South Korea,” commented Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and ceo, DP World.

Overall, the port of Busan is the sixth largest port worldwide with throughput of 19.5m teu in 2015 and accounts for approximately 75% of total container volumes in South Korea.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 30 December 2016
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaMiddle East & AfricaContainersFinance & InsurancePort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top