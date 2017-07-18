DP World to provide technical assistance to Indonesian ports

Global ports player DP World has signed an agreement to advise on the development of the Kuala Tanjung greenfield port and logistics zone and Belawan port in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

As part of a Technical Assistance Contract signed with the Indonesian government and port officials, DP World will share its expertise and experience in increasing efficiencies, training and development for employees and developing multi-modal transport hubs.

The agreement was signed by DP World Group executive vp and coo Anil Wats and Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo I president director, Bambang Eka Cahyana.

The event was also attended by Indonesian Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Rini Soemarno, Indonesian ambassador to the UAE, Husein Bagis and senior DP World officials.

"This partnership highlights Indonesia’s efforts to accelerate development of its ports and trade infrastructure, something we can help with given our global experience of advising governments on connecting with international markets. In growing our global portfolio of 78 terminals in 40 countries we have become a knowledge exporter with insights on how to link countries with the goods they need," said DP World Group chairman and ceo Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

"Our existing operations at Terminal Petikemas Surabaya (TPS) give us an added advantage of understanding local and regional markets and we look forward to working with the Indonesian port authorities on developing international and domestic trade,” he added.

DP World will be reviewing operations at Belawan port and advising on efficiency improvements, and plans for the Kuala Tanjung greenfield port and logistics zone to reduce costs, which will positively impact prices of goods sold in the local market.

The agreement is expected to have a far-reaching positive impact on the social and economic growth of the region.