Dry bulk freight: Still the servant of the Chinese demand cycle

It is hard to break the chain-links between the dry bulk markets from the general health of China’s economy. In common with a lower China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) seen in April, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) has stumbled to the current level of 1,000 from the 1,100 points last month.

Perhaps the BDI is just following its routine of recording higher rates during spring time before a summer lull with a later pick up again during fall, ahead of the winter restocking. This pattern has followed the construction activities of China with religious fervor, as China is the world’s bigger importer of raw materials, accounting nearly half of the global share.

However, it seems that the seasonal peak and lull periods are getting shorter and harder to predict. In April, China’s imports of iron ore went down by 3.7% month-on-month to a total of 83.27m tonnes, according to Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodity Forecasts. Similarly, the country’s imports of coal also fell in April to 18.95m tonnes, down 2.8% month-on-month due to cyclone-related logistics problems in Queensland, Australia.

Despite the slowing picture of seaborne trade, capesize FFA rates had been ascendance this week, hitting $12,446 on Tuesday, up $364 on a day-on-day basis.

“The capesize paper market gave up some of yesterday’s gains despite the physical continuing to nudge higher in both basins,” explained a FIS freight forward broker based in Asia.

The panamax market meanwhile stagnated to a slide by $12 day-on-day to $8,100 on Tuesday, likewise supramax rates retreated by $12 to $8,842, while handysize rates decreased by $70 to $7,435.

“Despite the uncertainty around the physical outlook, current support, although patchy does seem to be holding and the general tone is more optimistic,” added the FIS FFA broker.

Fortescue Metals Group’s ceo Nev Power seemed to share this market optimism as well and giving the Chinese economy a vote of confidence during a recent media conference. In his opinion, China remains the key demand driver of iron ore for the long term, proven by its track record of average production of nearly 800m tonnes per year - or almost half the world’s steel output.

Besides China, Power expects that the rest of Asia to remain a vibrant market for iron ore and steel consumption. Despite the scaling down of iron ore prices from the peak $95 per tonne seen early this year to the $67 per tonne level, the FMG’s ceo still felt that the current price levels are still “very strong”.

It seems freight rates will still bend to the mood of the Chinese economy – a reality not lost on the authorities. Having just pledged to keep economic growth at 6.5% this year, the Chinese still have a trump card up their sleeve in the shape of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ project.

Despite being a long term project, the participating members are meeting in Beijing this weekend and the result may give a further lift to seaborne raw materials, in turn driving support for the freight market. And if that does not happen, the country’s steel demand will still be supported by Chinese policy makers anyway - to ensure consistent growth ahead of the elections to be held later in the year.