  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • East Malaysian state to set up state oil exploration firm
News:Asia

East Malaysian state to set up state oil exploration firm

East Malaysian state to set up state oil exploration firm

Malaysia's resource-rich eastern states seem to be getting more assertive in taking control of their oil and gas resources, with local media reporting that Sarawak's state government is planning to establish a state-owned offshore oil and gas exploration company in order to participate in the industry.

Sarawak Chief Minister Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg was quoted as saying the plan was discussed with Malaysian national oil corporation Petronas, which was very receptive to the idea of the state-owned company getting involved in upstream and downstream oil and gas exploration activities.

“I had discussions with Petronas, we are adopting a new approach. Sarawak will participate in both upstream  and downstream oil and gas activities.

“In the upstream sector, this will be Sarawak’s maiden venture, as such, we need to set up a state-owned company in order to join Petronas in oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea.

“We will establish our company first. We will join Petronas to work out a deal with petroleum arrangement contractors,” Abang Johari said.

The Chief Minister said Sarawak companies had previously only been involved in downstream oil and gas activities in Bintulu. The increased involvement at state level could bode well for the beleaguered oil and gas services players in Sarawak.

Posted 12 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top