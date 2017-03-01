  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • EMAS Chiyoda Subsea files for Chapter 11
News:Asia

EMAS Chiyoda Subsea files for Chapter 11

EMAS Chiyoda Subsea files for Chapter 11

EMAS Chiyoda Subsea (ECS), Ezra Holdings’ joint venture firm with two Japanese partners, has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

ECS voluntarily filed petitions for reorganisation in the Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court on 28 February. The subsea services firm is jointly owned by Ezra, Chiyoda Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

“The restructuring will provide ECS with an opportunity to focus on strengthening its financial and operational systems, enhancing the company’s efforts to weather the current challenges,” ECS said in a statement.

“Whilst ECS has an orderbook of over $1bn, the commencement dates of many of these projects remain in flux, affecting utilisation levels and negatively impacting financial performance. To address these challenges, ECS has commenced a process to restructure its balance sheet and position the company for the future,” it said.

In connection with the filing, ECS has received a commitment of up to $90m in financing facility from Chiyoda Corporation and Subsea 7. The financing, subject to bankruptcy court approval, will be made available to support ECS in continuing its business operations and minimising disruption to its worldwide projects.

EMAS-AMC, subsidiary of ECS, has also filed for bankruptcy in Norway, according to reports by The Straits Times of Singapore. The local media said the bankruptcy proceedings for EMAS-AMC were opened at the Oslo Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday.

EMAS-AMC had failed to pay the charter fees for the vessel Lewek Inspector, owned by Forland Subsea. Ezra, which acts as guarantor for the vessel charter contract, is now facing a claim of approximately $3.1m from solicitors of Forland Subsea.

EMAS-AMC has also been served a notice of termination relating to the charter of another vessel Lewek Connector owned by Ocean Yield over default payment of the bareboat charter for the months of December 2016 and January 2017.

In another case, Bibby Offshore filed for arbitration against ECS in January, saying it is owed $14.7m from $18.1m of contracts performed in Trinidad last year.

Posted 01 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Why SCHOTTEL exhibit at Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East!

"Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East remains our key event to attend in the region. It showcases the core market segments in which we operate and with face to face relationships with our clients at the heart of what we do, SCHOTTEL is proud to regularly attend and support this event." Andy Bull, Managing Director, SCHOTTEL, Germany Schottel Logo
                                       CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE                                  

Seatrade Awards       

Intelligent Shipping

New for 2017 , the aim of the intelligent shipping award categories is to demonstrate that the Maritime industry understands the challenges which lie ahead and is committed to finding radical new ways of meeting them.

Instead of focusing on established technology, these awards recognise the path-finding work addressing the future needs of vessel operations and logistics; cyber security and fuel (carbon) efficiency.

All sectors of the international maritime industry who are demonstrating fresh thinking, ambition and innovation to tackling the challenges facing the Maritime Industry are invited to enter these categories.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Seatrade Awards

 

    

Maritime Industry Awards 

The industry categories at the Seatrade Awards recognise outstanding ambition and achievement throughout the international maritime community.

Focusing on identifying proven success, these award categories reward the work that is ensuring the continuing improvement of maritime standards across safety, clean shipping and investment in the future of its people.

Got a success story to share? No matter the size or scale of your business, brand or organisation, these award categories are open to all.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Seatrade Awards       

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award recognises an outstanding policy or initiative delivered within the last year. The policy must have successfully contributed to the welfare of the company's employees, its local community and overall business performance.

Focusing on identifying a proven success, this award category rewards the work ensuring the continuing improvement of maritime standards across the community.

Got a success story to share? No matter the size or scale of your business, brand or organisation, these award categories are open to all.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Seatrade Awards       

Deal of the Year

The award for the Deal of the Year recognises and rewards a significant business deal within the international maritime industry, helping to support its growth and sustainability.

Focusing on identifying a successful business transaction, this award category rewards the work ensuring the continuing improvement of maritime standards across the community.

Got a success story worthy of winning the Deal of the Year category? No matter the size or scale of your business, brand or organisation, these award categories are open to all.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaAmericasFinance & InsuranceOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top