Epic Gas buys secondhand LPG carrier

Singapore-based LPG specialist Epic Gas has entered into an agreement to purchase a secondhand 7,500-cu m LPG carrier.

The LPG carrier, built in 2009 at Japan’s Murakami Hide Shipbuilding, is scheduled to be delivered to Epic Gas by end-June 2017.

The seller of the vessel and financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of the latest LPG carrier will bring Epic Gas’ fleet to 42 ships with a total capacity of 276,000 cu m.

Over the first quarter of this year, the company expanded its fleet by taking delivery of three newbuildings – two 11,000-cu m LPG carriers from Kyokuyo Shipyard and one 7,500-cu m from Sasaki Shipyard.

Posted 20 April 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

