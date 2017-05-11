Epic Gas hit by bigger loss in first quarter

  • Home >
Singapore-based LPG specialist Epic Gas has posted a bigger loss in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period, while revenue has been largely stable.

Net loss for the three months ended 31 March 2017 was registered at $3.4m, widening from the deficit of $1.4m in the previous corresponding period.

The first quarter revenue was slightly higher at $33.9m compared to $32.2m in the same period of last year.

As at end-March 2017, Epic Gas operated a fleet of 41 ships with a total carrying capacity of 268,900 cu m and no newbuildings on order.

Among the 41 ships, 21 are in the larger size range of 7,000-11,000 cu m. “Epic gas has proactively sought to manage down its exposure to the smallest, oldest vessels in our fleet, and at the same time increase our exposure to the larger younger vessels,” the company stated.

“We continue to monitor the market for additional opportunities to sell assets where the sale would help improve the profitability of our business and further accelerate the transformation of our fleet,” it said.

Posted 11 May 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

