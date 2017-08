Taiwan’s container carrier Evergreen Marine has continued its profitable run this year with a first half gain of TWD3.07bn ($103.46m), extending from the slim first quarter profit of TWD168.91m with a strong second quarter profit of TWD2.9bn.

The profit for the first half ended 30 June 2017 was a complete turnaround from the loss of TWD5.86bn in the same period of last year, Taipei-listed Evergreen announced the results to the stock exchange.

The carrier’s first half operating profit was recorded at TWD5.32bn as against the operating loss of TWD3.81bn in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the first six months came up to TWD71.54bn, an increase of 22.6% compared to TWD58.34bn in the previous corresponding period.