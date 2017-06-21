Evergreen latest container line to announce Alibaba tie-up

Evergreen is the latest container line to team up with Alibaba Group for the online booking of containers on selected services from China.

Evergreen Line said it was partnering with Alibaba.com due to a need for user-friendly logistics solutions associated with the growth in e-commerce.

“Evergreen Line is collaborating with Alibaba.com to allow shippers to search for freight rates and reserve cargo space on the Alibaba.com platform directly, a service that will be available to primarily suppliers in China. Once a booking is confirmed, the selected price is also locked-in,” the company said.

In addition to direct booking Evergreen Logistics Corp will provide logistics services to Alibaba.com customers opting to book sea freight with the Taiwanese line.

Initially Evergreen will offer direct, online booking to Alibaba.com’s customers from China’s main ports to Israel and the South American region.

Evergreen joins Maersk Line and CMA CGM in announcing a tie-up with the Chinese e-commerce giant.