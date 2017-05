Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine has returned to the black for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017 as against the massive loss recorded in the previous corresponding period.

Net profit for the first three months was recorded at TWD168.91m ($5.6m), erasing the huge loss of TWD4.59bn in the same period of last year.

The first quarter revenue for the container carrier rose by 18.3% year-on-year to TWD33.84bn.

Taipei-listed Evergreen made a net operating profit of TWD658.04m during the quarter, reversing from the net operating loss of TWD4.11bn in the year-ago period.