EVOL LNG completes Australia's first LNG bunkering operations

On 23 January under an agreement with Woodside EVOL LNG re-fuelled the PSV Siem Thiima at King Bay Supply base, while on 19 February it completed its first LNG bunkering in Fremantle.

The company got a license to bunkering LNG fuel in the Port of Fremantle in July 2016 and according to EVOL LNG business manager Nick Rea it would able to LNG in the port at prices comparable to low-sulphur marine fuel oil and at a refueling rate of up to 45 tonnes per hour.

Having now secured its second license from Pilbara Ports Authority, permitting LNG bunkering at King Bay Supply Base and transport through the Port of Dampier, EVOL LNG is eyeing further expansion of such services in Australia.

“It’s certainly an offering we’d like to expand, particularly as truck-to-ship LNG bunkering can be achieved relatively inexpensively with existing logistics assets,” Rea said.

“If interest is there, EVOL LNG will obtain licences from other major Australian and regional WA (Western Australia) ports to conduct LNG bunkering operations, and look at investing in infrastructure to meet the market’s needs.”