Ex-BW Pacific cfo Shulz to replace Broomhead at Pacific Basin from Aug

Pacific Basin Shipping announced Peter Schulz will be replacing Andrew Broomhead as cfo with effect from 21 August 2017 and will also take over Broomhead's board responsibilities and become a member of the company's executive committee.

The company had previously announced that Broomhead would be stepping down as executive director and cfo on 20 August 2017. He will, however, act as a consultant from 21 August 2017 until 31 December 2017 to ensure a smooth transition and handover.

Shulz was executive director and head of energy based at ABN Amro/RBS in Hong Kong from 2008 to 2011. He subsequently joined Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets as md and co-head of natural resources based in Hong Kong.

From 2012 to 2015 he was cfo of E&P start-up Matrix Capacity Petroleum, based in Kuala Lumpur. Most recently, since August 2015,

Schulz was cfo of BW Group product tanker unit BW Pacific, based in Singapore.