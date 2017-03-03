  • Home >
Ex-THHE ceo slapped with more money laundering charges

Former TH Heavy Engineering (THHE) ceo Nor Badli Munawir Mohamad Alias Lafti was charged in the Sessions Court with three counts of money laundering involving MYR1.57m ($352,374), local media reported.

Nor Badli Munawir pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charges were read to him before Judge Asmadi Hussin.

Trouble is mounting for the former top executive as he had also been charged with two other counts of money laundering under the same Act, involving MYR1m, at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court earlier.

And in January, Nor Badli Munawir pleaded not guilty at the KL Sessions Court to five counts of criminal breach of trust involving over MYR2.5m.

In the most recent charge, Nor Badli Munawir was charged with money laundering by accepting cash of MYR400,000, MYR570,000 and MYR600,000 from Bicara Sepakat director Murhasmee Mukhtar on several occasions in mid-2013.

The charge under Section 4 (1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 provides a maximum fine of MYR5m or five years' jail or both if convicted.

Posted 03 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

