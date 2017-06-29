Experts warn of more cyber-attacks

In the wake of a new wave of cyberattacks which has affected companies across Europe from Maersk Line'ss booking systems and APM Terminal operations to express freight companies such as TNT, global advisory firm AlixPartners has issued several statements and warnings.

“While the Cyber community is still trying to figure out the origin of the attack, the impact and damage are already affecting many organisations and individuals around the world," said AlixPartners director Stephen Yu.

“This adds another element of urgency that calls for especially large organization to beef up their cyber intrusion detection and mitigation strategy – one of the major selling points of the new China Cyber Security Law. We will continue to monitor the situation and advise clients the ongoing course of actions in light of the new cyber-attack,” he added.

“Most of these attacks originate from an initial email, which means that risk awareness and security programmes have to be in place before the event to withstand such attacks," said director Gretchen Ruck.

"It’s also about timely investment. If you look at the type of organisations that have been hit by the Petya ransomware, they tend to be those in industries that have typically been making fewer and slower investments into cyber security. Businesses have to develop mature process around vulnerability and patch management and implement advanced monitoring tools and preventative measures, whilst making sure they have up-to-date software to mitigate the impact of these growing number of attacks," she warned.

“Over the next six months, we have to expect these attacks will continue to develop in number and sophistication and companies need to prioritise investments in secure systems and collaboration with executives to stay one step ahead,” Ruck concluded.

Recent maritime conferences have focussed on cybersecurity, with cyber risk at sea being one of the key themes at the recent Sea Asia Conference in Singapore.