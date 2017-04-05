  • Home >
  Ezra plans to hold informal noteholders meeting
Bankrupt Ezra Holdings has informed investors that it will convene an informal meeting with noteholders on 17 April to update matters relating to the company’s Chapter 11 filing.

“The company’s management will be present at the informal meeting to carry out a dialogue session with the noteholders. Representatives from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) have also been invited to the informal meeting as moderators for the dialogue session,” Ezra said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

SGX mentioned earlier that it has taken steps to aid holders of the Ezra notes by requiring Ezra to convene a meeting with the noteholders.

Ezra said that noteholders who wish to attend the meeting are requested to first contact the company, thereafter the company will then provide these noteholders with the location of the meeting.

Subsea services firm Ezra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on 19 March in the hope of faciliating a financial restructuring.

Ezra’s 40% held joint venture firm EMAS Chiyoda Subsea (ECS) also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on 28 February.

Posted 05 April 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

