  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Feasibility study to be done on new port for Zamboanga SEZ
News:Asia

Feasibility study to be done on new port for Zamboanga SEZ

Feasibility study to be done on new port for Zamboanga SEZ

A seaport project proposed by the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (ZamboEcozone) in the Philippines' troubled southern region has been granted funding for a feasibility study, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center was reported as saying by local media.

The Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) cleared funding for the conduct of feasibility studies and transaction services for the San Ramon Newport Project, a proposed seaport within the ZamboEcozone.

It is hoped the port will help Zamboanga City’s become a regional maritime and transhipment hub for the Brunei-Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA). This is a sub-regional cooperation group initiated in the 1990s that has since fallen dormant.

The port is being envisaged as a PPP project with a concessionaire undertaking the financing, development as well as operation and maintenance in exchange for the right to recover its cost through charging of fees for the use of the port facilities and services.

Posted 07 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top