  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Five bidders eye assets of bankrupt offshore firm Swissco
News:Asia

Five bidders eye assets of bankrupt offshore firm Swissco

Five bidders eye assets of bankrupt offshore firm Swissco

Five bidders have emerged for all or some of the assets of bankrupt Singapore offshore firm Swissco which is under interim judicial management.

Interim judicial managers for Swissco said that court hearings to place the company under judicial management had been adjourned to 21 April in the Singapore High Court.

In a disclosure on the Singapore Exchange the judicial managers said that by 17 February 12 expresssions of interest had been received in the some or all of the assets of Swissco and subsidiary Swissco Offshore. Following due diligence five indicative bids had been received. Further due diligence is to be conducted with formal bids expected in the second week of June.“The outcome of this exercise may affect the Interim Judicial Managers' assessment as to the prospects of one of more of the objectives of a judicial management being achieved,” it said.

Posted 29 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions

Download: The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017 whitepaper now.

Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top