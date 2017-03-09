  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Former BP Singapore marine fuels executive charged for corruption
News:Asia

Former BP Singapore marine fuels executive charged for corruption

Former BP Singapore marine fuels executive charged for corruption

BP Singapore’s former eastern regional director for marine fuels, Clarence Chang Peng Hong, is facing charges with pocketing $3.95m in bribes, reports said.

Chang has faced the charges in a Singapore court on Thursday for corruptly obtaining bribes of $3.95m from Koh Seng Lee, executive director of Pacific Prime Trading (PPT), as an inducement for advancing the business interest of PPT with the oil major BP, the local media reported.

The alleged offences took place between July 2006 and September 2008.

Between January 2007 and March 2010, Chang allegedly made several interbank transfers involving the corrupt proceeds.

He also faced charges involving using the corrupt proceeds to acquire properties in Singapore, and to acquire share capital of a Singapore-based preschool.

Posted 09 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaShip OperationsAsia
Tagged under
back to top