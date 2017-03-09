Former BP Singapore marine fuels executive charged for corruption

BP Singapore’s former eastern regional director for marine fuels, Clarence Chang Peng Hong, is facing charges with pocketing $3.95m in bribes, reports said.

Chang has faced the charges in a Singapore court on Thursday for corruptly obtaining bribes of $3.95m from Koh Seng Lee, executive director of Pacific Prime Trading (PPT), as an inducement for advancing the business interest of PPT with the oil major BP, the local media reported.

The alleged offences took place between July 2006 and September 2008.

Between January 2007 and March 2010, Chang allegedly made several interbank transfers involving the corrupt proceeds.

He also faced charges involving using the corrupt proceeds to acquire properties in Singapore, and to acquire share capital of a Singapore-based preschool.