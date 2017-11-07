Former Maersk, Damco exec Thomas Knudsen to head Toll's global forwarding business

Former Maersk and Damco senior executive Thomas Knudsen is moving to Toll Group to head up its global forwarding division based in Singapore.

At Toll Knudsen will oversee its global forwarding division covering both sea and air freight with a team of over 3,100 in 26 countries, and an agency network that encompasses 150 countries.

Knudsen joins Toll from Maersk Group’s logistics arm Damco where he was ceo for the Asia – Pacific region, and was previously chief for Maersk Line in its Asia – Pacific region.

“The strategy for our transformation of our global forwarding business is clearly defined and we are starting to see good results. Mr Knudsen will accelerate the good progress that Toll is making to restore its global forwarding business back into sustainable growth,” Michael Byrne, md of Toll.

Knudsen will take up the new role, based in Singapore, in January reporting direct to Byrne.