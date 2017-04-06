  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Former ST Marine executive sentenced to 16 weeks jail
News:Asia

Former ST Marine executive sentenced to 16 weeks jail

Former ST Marine executive sentenced to 16 weeks jail

A sixth former senior official of Singapore Technologies Marine (ST Marine) has been sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail by a Singapore court on Thursday.

Tan Mong Seng, former president of commercial affairs at ST Marine, was convicted of 101 charges of abetting the making of false entries in the company’s petty cash vouchers, generating illicit payments amounting to SGD419,994 ($299,475).

Tan still faces 345 charges with a pre-trial conference set on 27 April.

Six former senior officials of ST Marine, including Tan, have now been sentenced in the corruption case involving a total of seven former employees. The last person, former group financial controller Ong Teck Liam, has pleaded guilty but has yet to be sentenced.

The most recent sentencing under the ST Marine corruption case was in January this year when Chang Cheow Teck, former president of ST Marine from March 2008 to April 2010, was given a short detention order of 14 days.

Posted 06 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions

Download: The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017 whitepaper now.

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top