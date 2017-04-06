Former ST Marine executive sentenced to 16 weeks jail

A sixth former senior official of Singapore Technologies Marine (ST Marine) has been sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail by a Singapore court on Thursday.

Tan Mong Seng, former president of commercial affairs at ST Marine, was convicted of 101 charges of abetting the making of false entries in the company’s petty cash vouchers, generating illicit payments amounting to SGD419,994 ($299,475).

Tan still faces 345 charges with a pre-trial conference set on 27 April.

Six former senior officials of ST Marine, including Tan, have now been sentenced in the corruption case involving a total of seven former employees. The last person, former group financial controller Ong Teck Liam, has pleaded guilty but has yet to be sentenced.

The most recent sentencing under the ST Marine corruption case was in January this year when Chang Cheow Teck, former president of ST Marine from March 2008 to April 2010, was given a short detention order of 14 days.