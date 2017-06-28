Four South Korean ports to work on developing cold ironing systems

Four South Korean ports have pledged to introduce shoreside power supply systems for ships at berth in an effort to mitigate air pollution, reports said.

The port authorities of Incheon, Busan, Ulsan and Yeosu Gwangyang have agreed to install alternative maritime power at their respective wharves, where ships can connect power plugs and run onboard systems on electricity, also known as cold ironing, the Korea Times reported.

Following a meeting held at the premise of Incheon Port Authority (IPA) last week, the participants have agreed to work on an electricity rate standard, investment budget and estimated operation costs to develop the shoreside power systems.

“Green port policies are becoming important in port authorities around the world. It is also one of the core elements to strengthen our port authorities' global competitiveness,” an IPA official was quoted saying.

Ships burning bunker fuel while at berth have led to emissions of various harmful pollutants including carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides.

The control of emissions for ships at berth is seen to be more important for port authorities due to the proximity to the surrounding population, compared to emissions while ships are at sea.