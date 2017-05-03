FPSO BW Catcher named at Keppel Shipyard

Last week Keppel Shipyard held a naming ceremony for its 12th FPSO to BW Offshore.

The FPSO BW Catcher named at the shipyard last week in a ceremony graced by Josephine Teo, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Transport.

"My congratulations to the management and staff of Keppel and BW Offshore for your successful collaboration on the BW Catcher,” said Teo at the ceremony.

“This project is testament to the capabilities of Singapore's offshore and marine sector. I hope there will be many more collaborations that boost the strength of Maritime Singapore."

The BW Catcher will be chartered to Premier Oil for seven years, with 18 years of options for deployment in the Catcher Field in the Central North Sea.

"Having worked together on eleven other projects previously, Keppel has proven to be a reliable partner,” said Carl Arnet, ceo of BW Offshore.

“We are looking forward to the final completion to our expectations. We are confident that the FPSO will perform well in the Catcher Field and bolster the oil output in the North Sea."

BW Catcher is scheduled for sailaway from the shipyard in the next few months and is on track to achieve its first oil in 2017.