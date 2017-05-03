  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • FPSO BW Catcher named at Keppel Shipyard
News:Asia

FPSO BW Catcher named at Keppel Shipyard

FPSO BW Catcher named at Keppel Shipyard

Last week Keppel Shipyard held a naming ceremony for its 12th FPSO to BW Offshore.

The FPSO BW Catcher named at the shipyard last week in a ceremony graced by Josephine Teo, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Transport.

"My congratulations to the management and staff of Keppel and BW Offshore for your successful collaboration on the BW Catcher,” said Teo at the ceremony.

“This project is testament to the capabilities of Singapore's offshore and marine sector. I hope there will be many more collaborations that boost the strength of Maritime Singapore."

The BW Catcher will be chartered to Premier Oil for seven years, with 18 years of options for deployment in the Catcher Field in the Central North Sea.

"Having worked together on eleven other projects previously, Keppel has proven to be a reliable partner,” said Carl Arnet, ceo of BW Offshore.

“We are looking forward to the final completion to our expectations. We are confident that the FPSO will perform well in the Catcher Field and bolster the oil output in the North Sea."

bwcatchername

BW Catcher is scheduled for sailaway from the shipyard in the next few months and is on track to achieve its first oil in 2017.

Posted 03 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaGlobal WhispersOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top