FREE DOWLOAD: Container shipping's year of consolidation - what happens next?

By anyone’s standards 2016 has been a dramatic year for container shipping.

A long forecast wave of consolidation finally happened on an unprecedented scale as a result of a combination of mounting cumulative losses for many, a dramatic collapse in markets from the second half of 2016 and ensuing price war, and smaller players struggled under the huge investments required to be a part of the ultra-large containership age.

The result has been five M&A transactions and the bankruptcy of a Top 10 container line – Hanjin Shipping.

In this white paper Seatrade Maritime News analyses what started out 2016 as the top 20 container lines in turn, and where the future lies for those that survive as we move into 2017. The White Paper splits into six sections -

- The consolidators - and the lines acquired or merged with

- The organic growth players

- A death in the family – Hanjin Shipping

- The future of the mid-sized container line

- The wild card

- What next?

