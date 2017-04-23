Free-to-attend ECDIS seminars at Sea Asia 2017

With the shift to e-navigation ECDIS is now an essential part of the ship’s bridge.

On all three days of Sea Asia the United Kingdom Hydrographic Organisation (UKHO) is holding seminars entitled “Living with ECDIS” will cover the ongoing requirements following on from implementation and focus on what needs to be done to ensure the navigational benefits of ECDIS are achieved.

Tom Mellor, head of OEM support and digital standards at the UKHO and chairman of the IHO’s ENC Working Group, discusses the benefits of the new IHO ECDIS Standards for Mariners and covers the new and emerging cyber threats to ECDIS.

The Living with ECDIS seminars go beyond compliance and look at how ECDIS is capable of providing increased safety, improved situational awareness and reduced cost.

At the seminars the responsibilities of the shipping company will be highlighted and discussed with the audience. Questions and comments are encouraged upon registration and throughout the day to make the seminar interactive.

Seminar Timings

Tuesday 25 April 14:00 - 15:45

Wednesday 26 April 14:00 - 15:45

Thursday 27 April 11:00 - 12:45

ADMIRALTY Seminar Theatre, Level 1

Register now to secure your free place at www.regonline.co.uk/UKHO_SeaAsia_2017