First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) has entered into an agreement with Teekay Group to employ an aframax tanker on a revenue sharing agreement (RSA).

Singapore-listed FSL Trust said the 2007-built, 115,000 dwt aframax FSL Hong Kong would be employed on the agreement with Teekay after drydocking. The vessel had previously been time chartered to Tesoro.

“We are very pleased to announce the employment of FSL Hong Kong in the Teekay RSA, strengthening the trust’s valued relationship with this market leader in the aframax segment,” said Roger Woods, acting ceo of FSL Trust.